Visualise and achieve, CM tells students

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday underscored the power of “manifestation” in life while urging students to develop an entrepreneurial spirit.

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Mann said before assuming the office, he would often halt outside the Chief Minister’s house here, visualising himself occupying the position.

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“At that time, the then CM was not living in the house. I used to tell the security staff deployed outside the house to keep it neat and clean, saying I will soon come to occupy this. It ultimately came true,” he said addressing mediapersons here over the government’s Business Blasters programme.

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Mann said as a student, he once attended to a lecture by IPS officer M F Farooqui.

“The officer had told us how as a child he had visualised becoming an officer and getting a chauffeur-driven car. He ultimately became an officer and had staff around him. I learnt this power of manifestation then. The youngsters could do it now, which will help them become successful later,” Mann said.

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He said his government gave students of Classes 11 and 12 Rs 2,000 as seed money to innovate and design products, which could go into commercial production and make these students entrepreneurs.

Mann said he was impressed when he recently met a youngster in Pathankot, who had designed an e-bike.

“The Hero Group asked him to share the design of his bike, but he insisted that he would himself go into commercial manufacturing of his models,” added the CM.

According to officials, nearly Rs 9 crore had been disbursed to nearly 46,000 students under the programme.

‘Report card’ of Sikhya Kranti

Mann also presented a detailed four-year ‘report card’ of the Punjab Government’s “Sikya Kranti” initiative under the “Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de Naal” series. Positioning the initiative as the backbone of Punjab’s growth story, he said the transformation had been backed by a sharp rise in financial commitment, with the education budget increasing from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021–22 to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026–27.

Listing key achievements, Mann said Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey-2024, surpassing even Kerala, while Gujarat ranked 16th and Haryana 7th or 8th.

Mann said 118 Schools of Eminence were being established, of which 60 were already operational.

CM Mann said, “Free bus services have been started for girls in Schools of Eminence and government schools so that no girl is deprived of education. Around 15,500 students are benefiting. Since April 2022, 14,525 teachers have been recruited and services of 12,316 employees regularised.