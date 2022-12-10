Nakodar's Timmy Chawla murder case: Voice samples do not match, say Jalandhar cops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

After Nakodar businessman Timmy Chawla and his security guard Mandeep Singh were gunned down, the police have begun an investigation into the incident. The attack took place on Wednesday night.

Officials said the case files of snatchers and gangsters would be explored for potential leads into the case. The police are scanning voice samples, recordings and audio messages of gangsters who had made extortion calls to Timmy.

However, so far, no existing voice samples available with the police have matched the voice samples of the calls received on Timmy’s WhatsApp number.

Sarabjit Singh Bahia, Jalandhar SP (D), said, “None of the voice samples already available with us has matched the voice samples in Timmy’s recordings. A full-scale investigation has been launched into the case. We are reopening files of convicts, snatchers and gangsters. We have only started the investigation and various teams are working on the leads relating to the murder. We expect some progress in the case soon.”

Inspector General Gursharan Singh Sandhu said, “Besides the CCTV footage of the site, we are exploring footage from cameras at other places. We are checking many leads. The voice samples were being investigated earlier, but now we are working on other leads.”

Sources said earlier during the course of investigation, queries were sent to WhatsApp regarding recordings, but nothing materialised from those.

Timmy was murdered outside his garment store at Nakodar on Wednesday night. His gunman Mandeep Singh, who fired back at the assailants, died in the cross fire.

Expressing grave concern over the targeted killing by gangsters in the state, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said there was an atmosphere of fear and terror prevailing here and people were feeling unsafe.

“Even police protection couldn’t save Timmy Chawla and his gunman. Isn’t the situation alarming? Or are these just some ‘minor crime incidents’ happening in some parts of the state as the CM had earlier said in a statement?” asked Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Cop cremated

Constable Mandeep Singh who died while protecting Timmy, was on Friday cremated at his native village Kotli Gajran in Shahkot. Senior police officials attended his last rites

