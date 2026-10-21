Voices against drugs not safe under AAP: Shah meets families of victims in Punjab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he never felt so deeply saddened in life as he did while meeting the family members of those who died in incidents linked to Punjab’s drug menace, slamming the AAP government and saying that it failed to curb the menace.

He said under the AAP regime, “those who raise their voice against the drug menace in the state are not safe”.

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Labelling the Bhagwant Mann dispensation an “Aapda” (disaster) government, Shah said the growing drug menace in Punjab and the rising audacity of drug traffickers had raised serious questions about the functioning of the AAP regime.

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Shah arrived in Punjab earlier in the day and visited Gurdaspur, Sangrur, Mansa and Ludhiana, marking his second visit to the poll-bound state in 20 days.

Shah assured the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota that the CBI investigation into his murder would begin by noon on Wednesday and would be completed within 120 days, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said.

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Jakhar spoke to The Tribune after Shah met Jhota’s family members at their house in Mansa. The family, however, did not share the details of what transpired during the meeting.

Later, welcoming the Mann government’s decision to hand over the probe into Jhota’s murder to the CBI, Shah advised the Punjab Chief Minister to also transfer the cases of Gurdaspur anti-drug activist Bikramjit Singh and Sangrur’s Gulzar Singh to the central agency.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Agricultural University, the Home Minister said if the cases were handed over to the CBI, “it will ensure that all criminals involved in both incidents are apprehended and punished”.

Earlier during the day, the Home Minister visited Bikramjit Singh’s family at the latter’s native village of Marri Pannawan in Batala police district. The 40-year-old activist was hacked to death on October 15.

He also met family members of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit who allegedly died by suicide on September 7 at Toor Banjara village in Dirba after his pleas against the drug menace went unheard.

Surjit Kaur, mother of Bikramjit Singh, told Shah, “My son was killed by drug lords. Please ensure that no other person dies in the fight against drugs. We have no faith in the state government. Please hold a CBI probe into my son’s death.”

During the meeting with family members of Gulzar Singh, Shah assured them that justice would be delivered. He sought three months to ensure a proper and in-depth investigation into the case, according to the family.

The Home Minister further assured them that those found guilty would not be spared and promised to attend Gulzar Singh’s bhog ceremony.

Before Shah’s arrival in Mansa, former Union Minister of State Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, visited Jhota’s residence. Jakhar, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal and BJP’s state general secretary Parminder Singh Brar were also present at Jhota’s residence.

(Archit Watts, Nikhil Bhardwaj, Ravi Dhaliwal & Mohit Khanna)