Voting for Akalis akin to sacrilege: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched a blistering offensive against the SAD and the Congress, positioning ruling AAP as the state’s “only true agent of change”.

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He declared that voting for the Akalis was “akin to committing sacrilege”, alleging that those linked to the 2015 desecration incidents had no right to seek public support.

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Targeting the Congress, he asked voters to remember the 1984 riots and the Operation Bluestar.“Both parties have inflicted deep wounds on Punjab,” Mann stated.

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“The Akali leadership ran Punjab like a family enterprise, patronising gangsters and drug smugglers while misleading even the Akal Takht,” he alleged.

Mann challenged opponents to cite a single instance of corruption during his tenure. “I did not enter politics to earn money; I already had enough,” he asserted.

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Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, joining Mann on the stage, alleged that central agencies had been misused to target AAP.

He claimed recent court decisions had vindicated the party stance, calling it a “triumph of honesty”.

Jobless youth raise slogan

Unemployed youth raised slogans against the state government during the address of Mann at Jaito, briefly disrupting the rally. Activists of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha raised slogans during the Chief Minister’s speech.

The police swiftly detained key leaders to prevent escalation. They sought filling of all vacant posts of the master cadre and lecturers in the Education Department by granting age relaxation.

They also demanded that all vacant posts of multi-purpose health worker be filled with age relaxation and that a written examination be conducted for the already announced 250 posts of art and craft teachers.

100 farmers detained

The Faridkot police detained around 100 farmers to prevent them from staging a protest during Mann’s visit to Jaito. According to officials, the activists were taken into custody as they attempted to move towards the venue. They were kept in preventive detention throughout the duration of the event.