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Home / Punjab / Vowing 'clean politics', Pargat Singh takes charge as Punjab Congress chief; leaders put up united front amid rain

Vowing 'clean politics', Pargat Singh takes charge as Punjab Congress chief; leaders put up united front amid rain

Warring too marked his presence, and said he would continue to work for the betterment of the Congress

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh at the site of his oath-taking ceremony. Video grab: ANI
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Putting up a united front, senior Congress leaders gathered at the party headquarters here on Sunday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh, even as rain played spoilsport.

As the ceremony began, heavy rain forced party supporters to rush for shelter. However, they continued raising slogans in support of the new PPCC chief. Senior leaders and party workers were seen using umbrellas as the proceedings continued.

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Led by Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, those present included former PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal’s visit was cancelled in the morning owing to prior engagements in Delhi.

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Before formally taking charge, Pargat Singh said he was beginning his new journey on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratra. He asserted that Punjab’s issues and the aspirations of the common man would be his top priorities.

Accusing the AAP government of ruining Punjab, he alleged that the bureaucracy had become a tool in the hands of the ruling party. He urged officials to discharge their duties responsibly.

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“I want to announce that I will do clean politics and not indulge in vendetta politics,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Warring said he had come to congratulate Pargat despite facing opposition from a section of party leaders.

“I will continue to work for the betterment of the Congress. My only leader is Rahul Gandhi. I have requested Rahul Gandhi not to forget the party leaders and workers who have worked for the past four-and-a-half years,” he said.

Warring arrived at Congress Bhawan with his supporters and raised slogans to draw attention before joining other leaders near the stage.

Earlier, the former PPCC chief held a show of strength at a rented residence in Sector 10, Chandigarh, where he gathered supporters before proceeding to the party headquarters. The palatial house, once occupied by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh before he assumed office, has been taken on rent by Warring for his political activities.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Channi described the rain as a welcome development. 

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