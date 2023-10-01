Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd owes cane farmers Rs 40 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd (also known as Golden Sandhar Mills Ltd), whose three directors were arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) today, owes Rs 40.71 crore to hundreds of farmers.

Around 600 farmers find themselves trapped in Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan liabilities, with each one being held accountable for Rs 3 lakh apparently under the mill’s guarantorship.

A Vigilance spokesperson said they found during a probe that directors of the mill failed to clear outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers in the past four years.

The farmers have started receiving legal notices from IDBI Bank, Phagwara, urging them to repay KCC loans (Rs 3 lakh each). What baffles the farmers is that they have no recollection of seeking or utilising loans.

The Vigilance spokesperson said all the money would be recovered from the arrested accused.

600 Farmers get notice to repay loan