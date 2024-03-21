Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

Bathinda, March 20
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed Layak Ahmed, Executive Officer, Punjab Wakf Board, red-handed in Bathinda for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the VB said a case had been registered against the official on the complaint of Narinder Kumar Monga, a resident Gidderbaha in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, who is now residing at Dhakoli, Zirakpur.
He added that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the official had demanded Rs 50,000 in lieu of providing land on lease in Bathinda and agreed to take Rs 20,000 as advance money, besides two blank cheques from the complainant.
A VB team laid a trap in which the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The VB team has also recovered two blank cheques from him which were taken from the complainant.
