Wanted by Abohar police, 2 held by Rajasthan Police in robbery and murder case

The Rajasthan Police have solved the case of robbery and murder of tractor driver Kalu Ram Meghwal (56) in Sadulshehar, 31 km from here.

Advertisement

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Yadav confirmed that two young men from Abohar, who were wanted by the Abohar police, have been arrested in the case. The accused allegedly murdered Kalu Ram and stole his mobile phone, bicycle, and Rs 7,000 in cash. The case was solved by examining CCTV footage.

Advertisement

DSP Yadav said that the arrested accused were Lovepreet, alias Lucky, of Sant Nagar; and Aditya, who lives near the bus stand, in Abohar. Both were absconding after a fight at Abohar. They used to roam in Sadulshehar on motorcycle, targeting lone pedestrians in deserted areas. Planning to rob and flee, they targeted Kalu Ram.

Advertisement

Investigation indicated that on October 30, around 10.30 pm, Kalu Ram Meghwal parked his tractor-trailer at the Sadulshehar grain market and left for his home on his bicycle. Before arriving home, he informed his son, Hardeep, on the phone that he was on his way back. When Kalu Ram didn't reach home by 11 pm, Hardeep and some other family members went out to look out for him. Kalu Ram was found lying in a pool of blood on SDM Court Road, after having suffered a severe head injury.

The police and family immediately took Kalu Ram to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Sriganganagar. After being admitted to a private hospital in Sriganganagar, he slipped into coma due to his severe injuries and died the day after.

Advertisement

The DSP said that footage from CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene proved crucial in the police investigation. Identifying suspects from the footage, the police tracked down the accused, and a team reached Abohar. Investigations here revealed that the accused had been missing after the crime incident. The police nabbed the duo and brought them to Sadulshehar for questioning, and last evening they were formally arrested. Investigation to determine their links to other past crimes is on.