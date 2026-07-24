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Home / Punjab / Wanted ‘Waris Punjab De’ member, US national nabbed while entering India from Nepal

Wanted ‘Waris Punjab De’ member, US national nabbed while entering India from Nepal

Vikramjit Singh, who is wanted in connection with a 2023 case registered at the Ajnala police station in Punjab, and US national Manveer Dhillon, a native of Moga district in Punjab, are arrested

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PTI
Updated At : 09:51 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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A wanted member of ‘Waris Punjab De’ and a US national linked to the organisation were arrested while entering India from Nepal, police said.

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Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said on Thursday that a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police was carried out at the Indo-Nepal international border under the Rupaidiha police station area.

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Vikramjit Singh, who is wanted in connection with a 2023 case registered at the Ajnala police station in Punjab, and US national Manveer Dhillon, a native of Moga district in Punjab, were arrested.

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Three other men were also arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping them in the act, police said.

Punjab Police were looking for both men in separate cases, the SP said.

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According to preliminary questioning, Vikramjit had been absconding for several days, while Dhillon is suspected to have entered India through Nepal without obtaining a visa to avoid coming under the scrutiny of law-enforcement agencies, Srivastava said.

He said the two were intercepted while entering Indian territory after crossing the Rupaidiha border post from Nepal.

During verification and questioning, their identities and alleged links to the organisation came to light.

Police have registered a case against both under relevant provisions at Rupaidiha police station and arrested them, he said.

Three Indian nationals -- Suresh Pathak and Dilip Upadhyay, both residents of Rupaidiha town; and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar -- were also arrested for allegedly trying to facilitate the illegal entry of the two men into India, Srivastava said.

He added that officials of various security and intelligence agencies deployed at the border questioned the arrested people.

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