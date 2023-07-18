War Against Drugs: 16,360 smugglers held, 1,221-kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

On the completion of one year of special campaign against drugs, the police have arrested 16,360 drug smugglers, including 2,351 big fish, since July 5, 2022. The police have registered 12,218 FIRs, of which 1,458 are related to commercial quantity.

IG (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the police had seized 1073.44-kg heroin from across the state. Additionally, 147.5-kg heroin was recovered by the teams of the Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total to 1220.94 kg in just one year, he said.

The police had also recovered Rs 12.33 crore drug money from smugglers arrested in the past one year and properties of 66 smugglers worth Rs 26.72 crore had been forfeited during this period.

Official data from July 5, 2022, to July 16, 2023, reveals that the police have busted 18 terror modules with the arrest of 143 terrorist/radicals after recovering 31 rifles, 209 revolvers, five tiffin improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 6.78-kg RDX and other explosives.

Similarly, the Anti-Gangster Task Force has busted 208 gangster/criminal modules after arresting 688 gangsters/criminals and neutralising five miscreants.