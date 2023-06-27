Punjab: ‘War jagir’ for parents of state heroes doubles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema todday announced that the government had decided to double the war jagir from the existing Rs 10,000 per annum to Rs 20,000 under the Punjab War Awards Act, 1948.

He said Rs 10,000 being awarded annually was insignificant under the current level of inflation. It was the duty of the government to increase it for the parents of the heroes of the country. The proposal sent by the Defence Services Welfare Department had been approved by the Finance Department, he said.

