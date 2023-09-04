War on drugs: 14 months on, 2,778 big fish among 19,093 smugglers arrested in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Punjab Police have arrested 19,093 drug smugglers, including 2778 big fish, since July 5, 2022 as war against drugs completed 14 months.

The Police have registered a total of 14179 first information reports (FIRs) of which 1717 are related to commercial quantity.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing a Press Conference here on Monday, said that the Police teams have recovered 1400.77-Kg Heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

Additionally, 147.5-Kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from Seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 1548.27 kg in just 14 months, he said.

“Police teams have recovered around 240Kg heroin from across the state just in the month of August,” he added.

Apart from big haul of heroin, the IGP said that Police have also recovered 871.82-Kg opium, 446.30 quintals of poppy husk, and 90.59 lakhs tablets/capsules/injections/vials of Pharma opioids from across the state. The Police have also recovered Rs 13.96 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in the span of the last 14 months.

To completely eradicate the menace of drugs from the state as committed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Punjab Police under the leadership of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav have enforced a three-pronged strategy— enforcement by Police, public contact programme and demand reduction.

#Punjab Police