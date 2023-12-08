War over cable biz control rages in Punjab, 15 FIRs registered in a month

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 7

A war over control of cable network has begun in Punjab with about 15 cross-FIRs registered against cable operators in the state in the past couple of weeks. Opposition parties are alleging that it is an attempt by the ruling party to control the media by dictating to the operators to run only “government-friendly” media channels.

Police acting fairly There is no truth in allegations that the police are playing a partisan role in any dispute. The field staff have clear instructions to act only on merit. No one will be allowed to disturb peace. If there is any issue, the complainants can approach senior officers. — Arpit Shukla, Special DGP, law and order Blatant misuse Reports reaching us said AAP MLAs are indulging in blatant misuse of power of administration and police. AAP is just doing what the Akalis used to do during their tenure. AAP wants to dictate what the state residents should see or hear. — Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition Level-playing field AAP government doesn’t intervene in anyone’s business. Politicians like the Akalis and Congress should be the last to accuse anyone of controlling any trade. Our government provides level-playing field to all businesses. — Malvinder Kang, AAP Chief Spokesperson Attempt to capture media This is a concerted move by the Aam Aadmi Party to capture every form of media. It just want to hear its own voice in all media. Sunil Jakhar, State BJP Chief Using all means to control trade AAP used to term cable business as cable mafia and now they are themselves adopting it. They are using all kind of tactics to control the business. Daljeet Singh Cheema, SAD

Nine FIRs have been lodged against Fastway Transmissions and six against some rival cable operators regarding theft and cutting of wires and stealing boxes.

Fastway operators allege that while FIRs against them were by name against their staff, the complaints made by them were lodged against unidentified persons.

Interestingly, Fastway operators were accused of similar malpractices during the SAD-BJP regime from 2007-2017.

On Wednesday, cable operators in Amritsar organised a state-wide protest stating that the police are harassing cable operators and targeting them and trying to sabotage the entire system of cable network throughout Punjab.

Ten FIRs have been lodged in Amritsar, three in Patiala and one each in Mohali and Fatehgarh in the past few weeks. Ludhiana has not reported any case so far.

On November 13, SAD Patiala (urban) president, Amit Rathi, was booked in an attempt to murder case along with some partners in Fastway Cable. Rathi alleged that the police were acting at the behest of an MLA who is backing the cable mafia and is hell-bent on implicating his competitors. Some persons fired at the house of a cable operator in Nabha also.

Rathi said, “The police have been calling our cable operators and pressurising them to stop working with us and join another network promoted by rivals,” he alleged.

In Amritsar, a cable war going on in the city. Sandeep Khanna of Fastway alleged that another cable operator supported by the government machinery was cutting and stealing their cable wires in different parts of the city.

In Jalandhar, there are around 200 cable operators. Of them, nearly 175 were with Fastway and the remaining 25 are giving connections for DS Cable Network that came into the business in November 2021. DS Cable is charging Rs 20 less than Fastway for all kinds of packages.

(Inputs from Aman Sood, Nitin Jain, Deepkamal and PK Jaiswar)