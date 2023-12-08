 War over cable biz control rages in Punjab, 15 FIRs registered in a month : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • War over cable biz control rages in Punjab, 15 FIRs registered in a month

War over cable biz control rages in Punjab, 15 FIRs registered in a month

AAP trying to take over media: Opposition | Committed to fair play to all: Govt

War over cable biz control rages in Punjab, 15 FIRs registered in a month

On warpath: Fastway cable operators during a protest at Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 7

A war over control of cable network has begun in Punjab with about 15 cross-FIRs registered against cable operators in the state in the past couple of weeks. Opposition parties are alleging that it is an attempt by the ruling party to control the media by dictating to the operators to run only “government-friendly” media channels.

Police acting fairly

There is no truth in allegations that the police are playing a partisan role in any dispute. The field staff have clear instructions to act only on merit. No one will be allowed to disturb peace. If there is any issue, the complainants can approach senior officers. — Arpit Shukla, Special DGP, law and order

Blatant misuse

Reports reaching us said AAP MLAs are indulging in blatant misuse of power of administration and police. AAP is just doing what the Akalis used to do during their tenure. AAP wants to dictate what the state residents should see or hear. — Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition

Level-playing field

AAP government doesn’t intervene in anyone’s business. Politicians like the Akalis and Congress should be the last to accuse anyone of controlling any trade. Our government provides level-playing field to all businesses. — Malvinder Kang, AAP Chief Spokesperson

Attempt to capture media

This is a concerted move by the Aam Aadmi Party to capture every form of media. It just want to hear its own voice in all media. Sunil Jakhar, State BJP Chief

Using all means to control trade

AAP used to term cable business as cable mafia and now they are themselves adopting it. They are using all kind of tactics to control the business. Daljeet Singh Cheema, SAD

Nine FIRs have been lodged against Fastway Transmissions and six against some rival cable operators regarding theft and cutting of wires and stealing boxes.

Fastway operators allege that while FIRs against them were by name against their staff, the complaints made by them were lodged against unidentified persons.

Interestingly, Fastway operators were accused of similar malpractices during the SAD-BJP regime from 2007-2017.

On Wednesday, cable operators in Amritsar organised a state-wide protest stating that the police are harassing cable operators and targeting them and trying to sabotage the entire system of cable network throughout Punjab.

Ten FIRs have been lodged in Amritsar, three in Patiala and one each in Mohali and Fatehgarh in the past few weeks. Ludhiana has not reported any case so far.

On November 13, SAD Patiala (urban) president, Amit Rathi, was booked in an attempt to murder case along with some partners in Fastway Cable. Rathi alleged that the police were acting at the behest of an MLA who is backing the cable mafia and is hell-bent on implicating his competitors. Some persons fired at the house of a cable operator in Nabha also.

Rathi said, “The police have been calling our cable operators and pressurising them to stop working with us and join another network promoted by rivals,” he alleged.

In Amritsar, a cable war going on in the city. Sandeep Khanna of Fastway alleged that another cable operator supported by the government machinery was cutting and stealing their cable wires in different parts of the city.

In Jalandhar, there are around 200 cable operators. Of them, nearly 175 were with Fastway and the remaining 25 are giving connections for DS Cable Network that came into the business in November 2021. DS Cable is charging Rs 20 less than Fastway for all kinds of packages.

(Inputs from Aman Sood, Nitin Jain, Deepkamal and PK Jaiswar)


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

3
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

6
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

7
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

8
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

9
Diaspora

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

10
India

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Top News

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall, hospitalised: Report

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home

KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...

India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House

India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House

National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Kovind stresses need for constitutional awareness

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train