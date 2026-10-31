Wari Punjab De leaders allege govt interference, demand party be freed from external control

A day after being suspended, members of the Principal Drafting Committee, along with district presidents of Akali Dal Wari Punjab De (AD-WPD), raised concerns over alleged government interference in the political activities of the party.

During a press conference, they urged the Sangat to come forward to free the Panthic party from government agendas and private control.

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Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, one of the committee members, said that over the past several months, a majority of the district presidents had repeatedly informed Working President Bapu Tarsem Singh about alleged interference by government machinery in the party's affairs, external influence on decision-making, the distribution of party positions and serious concerns regarding ticket allocation.

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Serious objections were also raised over the alleged practice of making party decisions at the party office in Chandigarh and conducting activities at the residence of Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana.

On October 20, a six-page letter containing facts and evidence was submitted to the Executive President by a majority of the district presidents. They demanded that the party be freed from alleged external influence and that the matter be investigated impartially.

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When no action was taken, a Principal Drafting Committee was formed. However, the organisational structure and the Drafting Committee were subsequently suspended on the orders of Joint Office Secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta.