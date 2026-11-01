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Home / Punjab / Waris Punajb De activist booked for threatening to bomb Mansa SSP

Waris Punajb De activist booked for threatening to bomb Mansa SSP

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:46 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The Mansa (City-2) police have registered a case against an activist of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), a resident of Tarn Taran, for allegedly threatening to blow up Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary with a bomb during a speech at the ongoing protest over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

In a purported video that went viral on social media on Friday, the speaker is allegedly heard challenging the SSP to visit the protest site with his force. He said they were ready to face the police and dared the SSP to put them behind bars.

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The speaker also demanded the release of those arrested, claiming that they knew the address of the SSP’s residence and the registration number of his vehicle. He further warned the officer not to complain later about being blown up with a bomb.

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SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, “We have registered a case against an activist of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) from Tarn Taran for threatening to kill me.” The police did not disclose the accused’s identity and said he was yet to be arrested.

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