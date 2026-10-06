Waris Punjab De delegation meets Governor Kataria, seeks registration as political party

A delegation of the Akali Dal-Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD), led by senior leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, on Monday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum seeking registration of the organisation as a political party.

Addressing reporters, Ayali alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was delaying registration of AD-WPD and had cited concerns that the organisation could pose a threat to national security.

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Calling the objection unfair and undemocratic, Ayali said Sikhs had made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle, national security and agriculture, but were being viewed with suspicion when seeking political representation.

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He said Sikhs had excelled globally in politics, business and public life, holding positions such as MP and MLA in several countries, yet organisations representing Sikh interests in Punjab were being unfairly targeted.

Ayali said two MPs linked to the organisation had won elections as independents and noted that Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, whom he described as the party's main leader, had remained lodged in Dibrugarh jail for more than 3.5 years. Both the MPs were sworn in under the Constitution.

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Claiming that authorities had failed to identify any anti-national activity by AD-WPD since its formation, Ayali demanded immediate registration of the organisation as a political party and allotment of an election symbol.

He said the organisation was receiving an enthusiastic response from the public, with large numbers of people joining its ranks. "If we are a threat, we are a threat only to opposition political parties," Ayali said, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political parties were attempting to block the registration process.

Referring to longstanding grievances in Punjab, Ayali alleged that the state had historically faced discriminatory treatment, citing issues related to river waters, Chandigarh not being given to Punjab, Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said these concerns further strengthened the demand for early registration of the party.

The delegation also submitted a second memorandum seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on moral grounds following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing CBI probe into alleged corruption-related accusations concerning the Chief Minister's Office.