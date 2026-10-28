Waris Punjab De dissolves all district units, to revamp organisation ahead of election

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has dissolved its existing organisational structure, removing all district presidents with immediate effect following a meeting of its principal drafting committee and senior leadership.

Sharing details, party leader advocate Gurvinder Singh said the decision aims to strengthen the organisation, improve coordination with workers and make its activities more effective. It will soon decide on the new organisational structure, district-level responsibilities and fresh appointments.

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The letter reads, “All office bearers, district presidents and all workers of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) are hereby informed that as per the decision taken in an important meeting of the party’s senior leadership, the current structure of all district presidents of the party is being dissolved with immediate effect.

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“With the aim of making the party’s organisational structure stronger, more streamlined and effective, a decision regarding the expansion of the new structure and further appointments will be taken soon by the party’s senior leadership.

Therefore, all office bearers and workers are instructed to comply with the party’s decision and continue their services as per the party’s policies and discipline until further orders,” stated the communique issued by Jatinder Singh Mehta, joint office secretary of AD-WPD.

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Sources said differences have emerged after the party started following a more liberal and secular political approach ahead of the Assembly election. Those following the panthic ideology are not comfortable with the move.

Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh who is currently in the Dibrugarh jail, is heading the political group, which is facing registration hiccups after the Election Commission raised objections to its registration as a political party. The matter is currently pending in the Delhi High Court, which has sought a reply from the state government.