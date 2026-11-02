Waris Punjab De faces ideology vs electability battle

The growing internal turmoil in Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD), triggered by the decision to dissolve the organisational structure and suspend the principal drafting committee members has exposed the organisational and ideological divide in the inexperienced political outfit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The political group’s early journey has been far from smooth. Its application for registration with the Election Commission of India, submitted in January 2025, remains pending, forcing it to approach the Delhi High Court seeking registration under its proposed name.

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The absence of a recognised election symbol has emerged as a major hurdle as the party prepares for the elections.

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To add to that, the leadership’s decision to remove all district presidents has escalated the crisis. The move triggered resistance from the party’s five-member principal drafting committee.

In a six-page letter submitted to working president Tarsem Singh on October 20, the committee raised serious questions about alleged interference in party appointments by a government employee holding a high position, the provision of new Innova vehicles to office-bearers and alleged links of certain individuals with the government and intelligence agencies.

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However, in yet another twist, the party leadership suspended all members of the committee from primary membership and other responsibilities, accusing them of indulging in anti-party activities. The committee members remain defiant and have refused to accept the order.

The party has its genesis in the Waris Punjab De movement that began in September 2021, aiming to revive Sikh political consciousness under actor-activist Sandeep Singh, alias Deep Sidhu. Under Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, it has forayed in electoral politics. Amritpal’s victory from Khadoor Sahib in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections provided a major boost to the organisation. His father, Tarsem Singh, then launched Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) at the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib in January 2025, positioning themselves as an alternative to the traditional Panthic party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Sources said the present differences were rooted in an emerging ideological divide. While a section of the leadership favours a relatively liberal and secular political approach to broaden its electoral appeal, those adhering to a traditional Panthic ideology are uncomfortable with the shift.

Dakka MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali’s rise has exemplifies the party’s peculiar problem. While the sitting MLA has emerged as an important strategist, bringing with him legislative experience and an understanding of the traditional Akali political structure, many within the party are uncomfortable with his growing influence.

A party leader, wishing to remain anonymous, said the resistance had intensified after the leadership conducted a survey to identify candidates on the basis of “winnability”. The leadership has also underscored a “clean public image” and no involvement in drug-related cases as prime factors.

The EC’s “apprehensions pertaining to national security” have also prompted leaders to steer clear of radical or proactive speeches. While this could help the party expand its support base, it too circles back to the argument of the party’s original ideological commitments getting diluted.

The rise of AD-WPD has nonetheless caused considerable unease within the SAD, which fears losing its Panthic electorate. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has repeatedly targeted the new outfit as “Virus Punjab De”, alleging that it was backed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, Tarsem Singh has been working to consolidate support among disgruntled Panthic factions and voters who have either deserted the SAD or become politically inactive. He has also paid special attention to the Dalit voters.

But AD-WPD’s ability to put up a strong fight against the more established players would depend on how quickly and effectively it manages to put its own house in order. And with Amritpal continuing to remain in jail, Tarsem Singh and Ayali will have to shoulder much of the organisational responsibility.