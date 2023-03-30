Waris Punjab De head not in police custody, state tells High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Amritpal has not been arrested or detained so far, despite the best efforts on the part of the police, the state of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the resumed hearing of a habeas corpus petition seeking his “release” from alleged illegal detention.

In his affidavit placed before Justice NS Shekhawat’s Bench, the state, through Inspector-General of Police Narinder Bhargav, submitted that the petitioner had levelled vague, false, misleading and frivolous allegations in the petition without attaching any proof to support the same.

“Amritpal Singh is absconding from law. Raids have been conducted to apprehend and detain him. Multiple teams, headed by senior police officers, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, SPs, DSPs and SHOs, have raided various suspected hideouts of Amritpal Singh. The case dairies in this regard have also been recorded. However, despite the best efforts on the part of the police, he could not be arrested/detained so far,” the IGP submitted.

The affidavit added that Amritpal Singh was absconding and concealing himself so that the detention orders against him issued as per the orders of the Amritsar District Magistrate under the National Security Act could not be executed. Also, a request for “opening” a lookout circular for Amritpal was sent on March 19 by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, to the Deputy Director, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs. This was to prevent the accused from leaving the country. The LOC has duly been opened by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, ‘a hue and cry’ notice to give information about Amritpal’s whereabouts had also been issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, and sent to all Commissioners of Police and SSPs across the country. The notice has been circulated in public places in and around all districts of Punjab.

It was added that the allegations levelled in the petition that Amritpal Singh was detained in the Shahkot area in Jalandhar district, were wrong and incorrect and vehemently denied. “Amritpal Singh was neither arrested, nor detained or taken into custody at any point of time by the police…Therefore, the present petition is liable to be dismissed being devoid of merit,” it was added.