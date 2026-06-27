'Waris Punjab De' hold meeting in Faridkot, claim Amritpal Singh will be the CM face in 2027

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the radical outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ held a meeting in Faridkot today to lay down its political roadmap. During the meeting, representatives and supporters strongly asserted that jailed radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh, will be projected as their Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.

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The meeting, hosted by Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, brought together senior leaders and office-bearers to chalk out a concrete electoral strategy. Leaders announced their intention to contest seats across Punjab with particular focus on the Malwa region, expressing confidence of a strong performance.

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Among the prominent attendees were Manpreet Singh Ayali, Akali MLA and newly appointed convener of the party's coordination committee; Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh and the organisation's patron; Paramjit Singh Johal, chief state coordinator; and core committee members Rajeev Kumar Lovely and Sandeep Singh Rupalon.

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Leaders at the meeting said the party would take up local issues — particularly the fight against drug abuse, protection of state rights and panthic matters — as its primary electoral plank. Instructions were also issued to strengthen the party's ground-level cadre ahead of both the forthcoming municipal corporation elections and the 2027 Assembly polls.

​The organisation is looking to convert its localised religious and political influence into a broader electoral strategy across Punjab for the 2027 elections. ​Leaders at the meeting claimed that Amritpal Singh represents the premier leadership face for their political front, intending to field him as the primary contender for the state's top post.