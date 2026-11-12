Waris Punjab De seeks ECI intervention over delay in registration ahead of 2027 polls

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) senior leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite the party’s registration, alleging that unnecessary delays were hampering its preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Ayali met Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra and submitted a memorandum addressed to the ECI, seeking the immediate completion of the registration process under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

He said the party had applied for registration on January 22, 2025, but the process remained inconclusive despite nearly 22 months having passed.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, had forwarded a favourable verification report to the ECI on April 27, 2026, but directions for publishing the mandatory public notice in newspapers were yet to be issued, he said.

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Questioning the handling of an objection received on July 9, 2026, Ayali said the party had been informed about it even before the publication of the public notice. He sought clarification on how an objection received before the prescribed public notice process could be used to delay the registration.

Ayali alleged that the state and Central governments were deliberately creating hurdles in the party's registration because they perceived its growing public support as a political threat.

"It has been four months since the CEO, Punjab, asked the state government to explain the nature of the objection. However, despite repeated reminders, the Home Department has not submitted any reply," Ayali said.

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He claimed that the ruling establishments were apprehensive about the party's expanding political base.

Referring to Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution, Ayali said all political organisations were entitled to equal and fair treatment and that decisions regarding registration should be taken in accordance with the law, without discrimination or unnecessary delay.

With the Assembly elections approaching, he said the delay was affecting the party's ability to secure an election symbol and prepare for the electoral contest as a registered political party.

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In its memorandum, the party sought immediate directions for the publication of the public notice, a copy of the objection received on July 9 along with supporting documents, and adequate time to submit its response. It also demanded that the registration process be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

Ayali said the party was ready to fulfil all legal and procedural requirements and expected the ECI to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Kabal Singh, Shivcharan Singh Bhangu, Kuldeep Singh Sarsini, Nirmal Singh Jauhla, Jashandeep Singh Sandhu and advocate Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were also present.