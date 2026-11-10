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Home / Punjab / Waris Punjab De seeks Shah, CM Mann's intervention for Amritpal Singh to attend grandmother's last rites

Waris Punjab De seeks Shah, CM Mann's intervention for Amritpal Singh to attend grandmother's last rites

The party also requested the authorities to make arrangements for secure escort and transportation

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:28 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh, who represents the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. File
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The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to facilitate the presence of jailed MP Amritpal Singh at the last rites of his grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur.

In a letter to Amit Shah, the party urged him to coordinate with the Punjab and Assam governments and the concerned authorities to ensure that necessary legal and administrative steps were taken without delay to enable Amritpal Singh to attend the funeral.

The party has also written a similar letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Singh, who represents the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

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In the letters, signed by party general secretary Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the party sought appropriate legal relief, including interim bail or any other permissible arrangement, to enable the MP to attend the last rites. It also requested the authorities to make arrangements for secure escort and transportation, subject to the orders of the competent court and applicable legal provisions.

Sidhu stated that the opportunity to attend a family member's last rites is a matter of human dignity. "The appeal was not for any special privilege or exemption from the law but for a humane opportunity for an elected representative and grandson to bid a final farewell to his grandmother," said Sidhu.

The letter urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that the matter was considered on an urgent basis, keeping in view the time-sensitive nature of the circumstances.

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