Waris Punjab De yet to get ECI recognition, vows to contest polls in Punjab

Amid uncertainty over its registration as a political party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has intensified its organisational outreach across the state, with its leaders asserting that the outfit will contest the 2027 Assembly elections even if its candidates have to enter the fray as Independents. Led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the group on Saturday inaugurated its Puadh regional office in Mohali.

The organisation’s registration remains pending before the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November.

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Speaking at the inauguration of the Puadh regional office in Mohali, Working President Tarsem Singh said the organisation’s expanding presence had increased the responsibilities of its leadership and cadre.

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He claimed that a large section of Punjab’s youth was aligning with Waris Punjab De and said recent public gatherings reflected what he described as growing support for panthic and pro-Punjab forces.

On the registration issue, Dakha MLA and senior leader Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that the Election Commission of India was deliberately delaying the process despite the organisation having fulfilled all required conditions.

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“We are sure that the ECI will register us as a party,” Ayali said, referring to the next hearing scheduled in November.

Ayali asserted that the organisation would contest the 2027 Assembly elections irrespective of the outcome of the registration process. He said that if registration was not granted, its candidates would contest as Independents.

“We earlier fought elections as Independents. If the party’s registration is not done, our candidates will contest elections as Independents,” he said.

Ayali claimed that the response to the organisation’s outreach across Punjab indicated that people were choosing what he described as their own political path and rejecting parties controlled from Delhi.

He further said Punjabis wanted an accountable government capable of addressing the state’s issues effectively.

The inauguration of the Mohali office marks another step in Waris Punjab De’s efforts to build a statewide organisational structure ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, even as its legal status as a political party remains unresolved.