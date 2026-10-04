DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Waris Punjab De yet to get ECI recognition, vows to contest polls in Punjab

Waris Punjab De yet to get ECI recognition, vows to contest polls in Punjab

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amritpal Singh. File
Advertisement

Amid uncertainty over its registration as a political party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has intensified its organisational outreach across the state, with its leaders asserting that the outfit will contest the 2027 Assembly elections even if its candidates have to enter the fray as Independents. Led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, the group on Saturday inaugurated its Puadh regional office in Mohali.

The organisation’s registration remains pending before the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November.

Advertisement

Speaking at the inauguration of the Puadh regional office in Mohali, Working President Tarsem Singh said the organisation’s expanding presence had increased the responsibilities of its leadership and cadre.

Advertisement

He claimed that a large section of Punjab’s youth was aligning with Waris Punjab De and said recent public gatherings reflected what he described as growing support for panthic and pro-Punjab forces.

On the registration issue, Dakha MLA and senior leader Manpreet Singh Ayali alleged that the Election Commission of India was deliberately delaying the process despite the organisation having fulfilled all required conditions.

Advertisement

“We are sure that the ECI will register us as a party,” Ayali said, referring to the next hearing scheduled in November.

Ayali asserted that the organisation would contest the 2027 Assembly elections irrespective of the outcome of the registration process. He said that if registration was not granted, its candidates would contest as Independents.

“We earlier fought elections as Independents. If the party’s registration is not done, our candidates will contest elections as Independents,” he said.

Ayali claimed that the response to the organisation’s outreach across Punjab indicated that people were choosing what he described as their own political path and rejecting parties controlled from Delhi.

He further said Punjabis wanted an accountable government capable of addressing the state’s issues effectively.

The inauguration of the Mohali office marks another step in Waris Punjab De’s efforts to build a statewide organisational structure ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, even as its legal status as a political party remains unresolved.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts