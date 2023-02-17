Warm morning in most places in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, February 17
Minimum temperatures settled above season's normal levels at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday.
Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 10.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 10.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here.
Patiala registered a minimum of 11.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal while Pathankot's low was 13.5 degrees Celsius.
Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures of 10, 12 and 9 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.
In Haryana, Ambala's low was 13.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal while Hisar's low was 12 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.
Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 10.2, 9.9, 14, 11.2 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.
