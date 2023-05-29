Warning letters submitted to MPs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Members of various farmer unions, under the aegis of United Farmers Front, today submitted “warning letters” to representatives of Members of Parliament at various places, asking then to take up their issues in Parliament and also use their party platforms to espouse farmers’ cause.

Letters were submitted to representatives of MP Amar Singh and Simranjit Singh Mann, by delegations of farmers, mainly from the BKU-Ekta (Dakaunda).

An official press note said representatives of SAD MPs Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal refused to accept their letters and the farmers then burnt these letters in front of their house.

They also condemned the barricading of Delhi borders and the arrest of hundreds of women and men, including wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, to prevent people from joining the women’s mahapanchayat called by female wrestlers in front of Parliament in Delhi. They demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation president Brij Bhushan.