Warrant issued against singer Khuda Baksh in cheque dishonour case

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Gidderbaha, has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against singer Khuda Baksh in a cheque dishonour case. The complaint was filed by Baksh’s relative Amrool Nisha. The complainant stated that a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh was dishonoured by bank. Meanwhile, Baksh’s counsel claimed that the money has been paid to the complainant and the withdrawal application has been filed. TNS

Labourers hold protest over irregularities in MGNREGA

Muktsar: A large number of farm labourers on Friday gheraoed the District Administrative Complex (DAC) against the alleged wrongdoings of some sarpanches in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and other schemes. They also raised the issue of inflation. TNS

Repair sewerage pipes, demand Sangrur residents

Sangrur: After failing to witness any positive development related to repairing of sewerage pipes, residents of Gandhinagar area of Bhawanigarh protested on Friday against the authorities. “We will intensify the agitation if the administration fails to commence repair works,” said irate residents. TNS

Miscreants loot Rs 19,000 from Abohar gaushala

Abohar: Miscreants looted money from Shiv Shankar Gaushala in Kallarkhera village. Security guard, Ramesh Kumar, said around 12 am, two masked men scaled the boundary wall and locked him in a room after pointing a pistol on his forehead. He said the miscreants took away Rs 19,000 kept in the cupboards and donation box. The accused also took away DVRs of CCTV cameras installed at the gaushala. In the morning, another staff member took out the guard from the locked room.