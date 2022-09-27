Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 26

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar has passed orders to issue bailable warrants against the Patiala Jail Superintendent for failure to produce former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a case filed by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The CJM passed the orders after the dismissal of Sidhu’s revision petition by the court of the Sessions Judge on September 19. In its revision petition, Sidhu had challenged the order of summoning him as a witness. He had sought that either his name be dropped from the witness list or he be allowed to appear through video-conferencing. However, his plea was turned down.

Passing the order, the CJM held that from rival contentions, it could be observed that the complainant, former DSP Sekhon, had stated that he was entrusted with the task of conducting an inquiry by the then Local Bodies Minister, Sidhu. However, to stop him from conducting the inquiry, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu called him up and threatened him. Thus, Sidhu’s testimony was necessary.

#navjot sidhu