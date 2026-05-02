Warring corners AAP over DA row, flags ‘hypocrisy’

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday condemned the AAP government in Punjab for challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders which directed it to grant the Dearness Allowance to the employees and pensioners on the Centre’s pattern.

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Reacting to the state’s move to challenge the orders, Warring said this has exposed the AAP’s duplicity and hypocrisy. He pointed out, on one hand it held a “special session” in the name of labourers, and on the other, went ahead with a move to snatch away the benefit to about seven lakh government employees and pensioners in the state – the very next day.

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He further stated that if any ruling goes against employees and pensioners, the Congress will intervene in the matter and move the Supreme Court.

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He added, “It is a matter of juts a few months when the AAP will be thrown out of Punjab and the Congress party will form the government. The employees and pensioners will then be granted the DA benefits on the central government pattern.”

The PCC president observed that it was the stubborn attitude of the government to not provide any relief to the employees and pensioners.

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“Providing DA on the central government pattern to employees and pensioners is not a big deal for any government”, he noted while pointing out how the current government has been splurging money on non-productive things like advertisements.

Warring said the AAP had also backed out on the ‘Old Pension Scheme’ for the employees. He said, “It is our state government employees which are running the system on a day to day basis, otherwise, everything would have collapsed”, he said while appreciating the contribution of the state government employees and those who have retired.

Alleging that the AAP’s double standards had been laid bare, he said the party held a special session on May 1 to honour labourers, only to challenge a High Court order benefiting workers and pensioners the very next day.

“We had already maintained that AAP has little concern for labourers. The special session was merely an attempt to divert attention and reassure itself as it continues to lose ground,” Warring said.