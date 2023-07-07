Warring dares Mann to close Kurali Toll Plaza

Chandigarh, July 6
Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for shutting already closed toll plazas, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday challenged him to close the Kurali toll plaza, barely 5 km from Mann’s official residence.
“Stop making a fool of yourself by turning the whole administration into a laughing stock with these insanely cheap and low tactics,” Warring told the CM while urging him to respect people’s mandate and start working for the welfare of Punjab in real sense.
He asked the CM to stop wasting tax payers’ money.
“If your officers don’t tell you, let me share this with you that your pointless, unnecessary and avoidable trip to the toll plaza has cost almost Rs 50 lakh on account of administrative preparations, including your travel and security arrangements,” he said.
