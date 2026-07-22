Warring demands resignation of Mann, Bains over repeated paper leaks in Punjab

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over repeated paper leaks in the state.

Advertisement

He said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are accountable at the national level for paper leaks and owe answers to the country, Mann and Bains are equally accountable for the leaks in Punjab and must resign.

Advertisement

The PPCC president also referred to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s earlier statement that if a paper leak occurred in Punjab, the responsible leader would be forced to resign.

Advertisement

“It has been six months since the Punjab Group-B recruitment exam paper leak. Before that, the Class 12 English, PSTET, and Pharmacist Recruitment Exam papers were also leaked,” he said.

“Four major paper leak scandals have taken place under the Bhagwant Mann government, and yet there has been no investigation, no accountability, and no action.”

Advertisement

“Tell us, when will Bhagwant Mann resign?” he asked, adding that Punjab’s youth deserve accountability, not excuses.

Warring further said that while students are protesting in Delhi over paper leaks, a similar protest was held in Punjab after the pharmacy exam paper leak. “The protesters there were beaten, assaulted, and chased away by the police,” he alleged.

“Bhagwant Mann owes an answer on how the pharmacy paper was leaked and what action was taken,” he said, adding that both the Central and state governments have failed to handle the problem of paper leaks and to do justice to affected students.