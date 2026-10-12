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Home / Punjab / Warring rallies loyalists at ‘lucky’ house in Punjab

Warring rallies loyalists at ‘lucky’ house in Punjab

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot with senior Congress leadership in Chandigarh on Sunday.
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A 2-kanal house (No. 291) in Sector 10, once occupied by Capt Amarinder Singh when the Congress rose to power in 2017, is back in the news.

Days after being dethroned as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today held a show of strength with his supporters, including some senior leaders, at the Sector 10 residence before he reached the Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 to hand over the charge to Pargat Singh. “The gathering was to give assurance to leaders who have worked hard for four and half years,” said an aide of Warring.

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Party insiders said the former PCC chief wanted to try his luck ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, as the Sector 10 residence was believed to be lucky for those aspiring to become Chief Minister.

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As party leaders gathered at the Congress Bhawan to welcome Pargat over his new assignment, Warring called his loyalists at the Sector 10 residence to give assurance that he was down but not out.

While handing over the charge to Pargat, Warring mentioned that he had requested Rahul Gandhi that the leaders and workers who had worked with him for four and a half years should not be ignored during the ticket distribution process.

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“I have also requested Rahul Gandhi that at least 50 per cent of the tickets should be given to youngsters who have worked hard for the party,” he added.

Openly reflecting his discomfort with Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, Warring said, “Even if Sachin Pilot cuts my ticket, I will continue to strengthen the party.” While indirectly referring to leaders from the Channi group, he said some people had been speaking against him, but only popular leaders faced opposition. “My leader is only Rahul Gandhi. I am everything because of him,” he said.

At the Congress Bhawan, Warring did not shake hands with any senior leader except Pargat and Pilot.

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