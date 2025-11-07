Warring seeks exemption from appearance before SC panel

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday sought exemption from appearance before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the late Dalit leader Buta Singh.

Warring cited the ongoing campaign for the Tarn Taran bypoll as reason for his request. The panel had earlier asked the state Congress chief to appear before it on Thursday with regard to his comments. An advocate appeared before the commission on behalf of Warring.

Meanwhile, the Tarn Taran District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner also sought exemption from appearance.

The commission had on Wednesday slammed the election authorities for furnishing an “evasive and unsatisfactory” reply regarding the action taken against Warring for his “casteist remarks”.

Taking a stern view of the lapse and “violation” of the Model Code of Conduct, the panel had directed the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner to appear before it on Thursday, along with the rule book.

Following the directions, the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer had asked the panel to withdraw the order.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the District Election Officer, through a formal communication, informed that a letter had been issued to Warring seeking clarification in the matter, which was currently being verified by the police.

He said the District Election Officer requested exemption from appearance, citing the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll.