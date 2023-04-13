Warring takes a dig at AAP over healthcare

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

With the Aam Aadmi Party government deciding to follow the Centre’s guidelines on mohalla clinics, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the step had exposed incompetence of AAP, which is “trying the hit-and-trial method to maintain its political survival”.

Questioning the vision of the party, Warring said, “if the AAP government is at the mercy of the Centre for funds, why it wasted tax payers’ money in renaming the existing healthcare infrastructure in the state in the first place and why it deceived the voters with its false propaganda and paid advertisement claiming the success of AAP clinics in Punjab?”

“If the party had a clear path prior to the amendments, why it succumbed to the Centre’s pressure and agreed to follow guidelines and and make the changes,”he said.