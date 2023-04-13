Warring takes a dig at AAP over healthcare

Chandigarh, April 12
With the Aam Aadmi Party government deciding to follow the Centre’s guidelines on mohalla clinics, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the step had exposed incompetence of AAP, which is “trying the hit-and-trial method to maintain its political survival”.
Questioning the vision of the party, Warring said, “if the AAP government is at the mercy of the Centre for funds, why it wasted tax payers’ money in renaming the existing healthcare infrastructure in the state in the first place and why it deceived the voters with its false propaganda and paid advertisement claiming the success of AAP clinics in Punjab?”
“If the party had a clear path prior to the amendments, why it succumbed to the Centre’s pressure and agreed to follow guidelines and and make the changes,”he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...