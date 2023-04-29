Warring visits family of Poonch martyr

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday visited Chadik village in Moga to mourn the untimely demise of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who was martyred in the line of duty in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing grief with the bereaved family, he announced to donate his one month’s salary to the next of the kin of the soldiers martyred in the attack. Lance Naik Kulwant Singh was among the five jawans who were martyred during the terrorist attack in Poonch.

“Our soldiers have made supreme sacrifice for the motherland in the line of duty. Late Kulwant Singh’s father laid down his life during the Kargil war. It was his dedication and commitment towards the country that he followed his father’s footsteps and decided to serve the Army. It was tragic that he met the same fate. The void they left can never be filled, but it’s time to stand by the families of the martyrs and support them in this time of grief,” he said.