Home / Punjab / Warring warns land pooling policy will devastate Punjab agriculture

Warring warns land pooling policy will devastate Punjab agriculture

Warring emphasised that the government has not consulted stakeholders and questioned the need for this policy when there is no demand for residential or industrial plots
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:44 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reiterated his strong reservations against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s “land pooling” policy, warning that it will devastate Punjab’s agrarian economy. Addressing a meeting of constituency coordinators at the PCC headquarters, Warring expressed concerns that the policy is only aimed at collecting money.

He pointed out that acquiring 24,000 acres of agricultural land will severely impact the state’s agriculture economy, ultimately affecting every section of society. Punjab’s economy, trade, and industry heavily rely on agriculture, which keeps the economy moving. “Undermining the base will lead to the collapse of the entire economic structure,” he warned.

Warring emphasised that the government has not consulted stakeholders and questioned the need for this policy when there is no demand for residential or industrial plots. He noted that private builders have already set up numerous residential colonies with many plots left unsold, and there are plenty of residential apartments available.

Regarding the induction of party leaders into the Congress, Warring categorically stated that there are no differences within the party. “Every party wants to expand its base and strengthen itself. The more people join the party, the better it is,” he said.

On the Ludhiana West byelection, Warring expressed confidence that the Congress will win with a record margin. He claimed that the party is far ahead of others and dismissed BJP’s chances.

When asked about BJP leaders’ remarks, Warring retorted, “The two of them are enough to sink BJP’s boat, just like they sank the Congress boat a few years ago.”

Regarding a village putting itself up for sale due to the government’s failure to curb drug peddling, Warring remarked, “There cannot be a bigger slap on the face of the Punjab Government than this. It’s proof of their defeat in the so-called ‘yudh’.” He added that the government’s claims of tackling drugs are hollow, and peddlers are having a free run.

