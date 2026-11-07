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Home / Punjab / Warring’s photo missing from Channi’s ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ yatra poster; revised version released later

Warring’s photo missing from Channi’s ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ yatra poster; revised version released later

The omission did not go unnoticed within party circles, with leaders pointing out the anomaly within hours of the poster’s release

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The original poster (L), and the revised poster. Photos: Facebook/ @CharanjitSinghChanni
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Despite the show of bonhomie among Punjab Congress leaders, state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was conspicuous by his absence from the poster announcing the ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ (Punjab seeks justice) cycle yatra, the brainchild of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The poster, released by Channi on his Facebook page, featured symbolic pictures of several senior party leaders, including Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira. However, Warring’s photograph was missing.

The omission did not go unnoticed within party circles, with leaders pointing out the anomaly within hours of the poster’s release.

Channi subsequently released a revised poster featuring Warring, apparently seeking to address the controversy.

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The yatra will be organised across Punjab from November 12 to 19, covering 625 km and passing through 27 Assembly constituencies.

Carrying the slogan ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’, the eight-day campaign is aimed at highlighting issues concerning the state’s youth and mobilising public support around them.

A poster announcing the programme features a group of cyclists with the national flag held aloft, symbolising a collective march for the future of Punjab’s younger generation.

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The initial omission of the state Congress chief, however, has added an unintended political dimension to a campaign being projected as a show of unity within the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.

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