Warring’s remarks against late Buta Singh dented Cong chances, say party insiders

Problems seem to be compounding for Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and his party, days after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly making “derogatory remarks” against former Union Home Minister and the late Dalit leader Buta Singh.

Advertisement

With the Tarn Taran bypoll campaign in its final phase, Warring is facing backlash from the Mazhabi and Balmiki communities that hold considerable sway in the constituency.

Advertisement

However, Warring said he had already apologised for his remarks.

Advertisement

“I have tendered an unconditional apology. The former Union Minister was a father figure to me and my remarks were meant to highlight the Congress’s inclusive character,” he said.

He accused state’s ruling AAP and the BJP of building a false political narrative to damage his party’s prospects in the contest.

Advertisement

“People of Tarn Taran will expose the false narrative of the rivals in the polling on November 11,” he said exuding confidence.

Meanwhile, a prominent Dalit face in the Congress admitted that the controversy surrounding Warring’s remarks had hit the party hard in the bypoll.

“Constituting over 34 per cent population, the Scheduled Castes community has always stood behind the Congress. Instead of counting on community leaders, utterances and actions by the top leadership have compounded the problem for the party not only in the bypoll but also in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections,” the leader said.

Though no party leader was ready to come on record, they admitted that the FIR against Warring and then Partap Singh Bajwa being summoned by the state Scheduled Castes Commission had derailed the party campaign.

According to Congress sources, the development could have far-reaching political implications for the party and it was likely to hasten pending restructuring of the state unit, including change in the top leadership.

A senior Jat Sikh leader said knowing well that Taran Taran was a Panthic seat in Majha that has considerable Mazhabi Sikh population, Congress leaders should have been cautious while speaking in the public.