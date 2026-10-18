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Home / Punjab / Warring’s wife eyes ticket from Muktsar

Warring’s wife eyes ticket from Muktsar

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:14 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Congress candidate Amrita Warring
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Amrita Warring, wife of former Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has hinted at contesting the 2027 Assembly poll from Muktsar.

Addressing a gathering during the Ramlila event here on Friday, Amrita said she was now turning her political attention towards Muktsar.

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Amrita contested her maiden election in the 2024 Gidderbaha Assembly bypoll on the Congress ticket but lost to AAP’s Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon by 21,969 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana in 2024. Warring had won from the Gidderbaha segment in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

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“Whenever we contested elections, whether in Gidderbaha, Bathinda or Ludhiana, the people of Muktsar always played an important role,” she said.

“I am for the first time focusing politically on Muktsar town. If the ‘sangat’ supports, I want to develop Muktsar on the lines of Gidderbaha,” she said.

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