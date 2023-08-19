Wary, Ropar villagers refuse to leave livestock behind

Arun Sharma
Anandpur Sahib, August 18
Though 600 persons have been rescued by the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after the raging Sutlej flooded more than 25 villages in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib, a large number of villagers have refused to leave their homes fearing risk to their livestock.
22 nodal officers deputed
As many as 22 nodal officers have been deputed to monitor the situation in affected villages. Life jackets have been provided to those who refused to leave their homes. Dr Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner
Sohan Singh of Patti Dulchi, whose daughter-in-law was brought to a relief centre by volunteers using tubes due to health complications yesterday, said villagers couldn’t afford to leave their livestock behind.
Almost every house had around 10 buffaloes and it’s not possible to leave them unattended, he said, adding that his sister and brother-in-law also preferred to stay back due to this reason.
The situation is no different in Harsa Bela, Bela Ramgarh, Bela Shiv Singh, Jheeran Da Bela and Bela Tek Jeevan Singh Patti villages.
Those rescued today informed that all the roads had been washed away in flood-hit villages and houses were partially damaged.
The volunteers from the United Sikhs, Punjab Morcha, 96 Karori Nihang Dera and Nirpakh Aid distributed kits comprising dry ration, water bottles and clothes to the needy at Harsa Bela and Patti Dulchi villages.
Davinder Kumar, XEN, Public Works Department, said the exact damage could be assessed only after the water recedes.
