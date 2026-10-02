Was there a link, HC questions Punjab on unrest in Chitkara University and LPU

The Punjab and Haryana High Court wants to know from the State of Punjab if there was a possible connection between alleged false information circulated on social media about Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University (LPU), and whether there was a deliberate attempt to create unrest in the two institutions.

Taking up a petition filed in public interest seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the recent “violence, arson and vandalism” at LPU, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor has sought a status report from the Punjab Government on the possible connection, among other things.

Advertisement

“The affidavit will also clarify as to whether a false information on social media was disseminated in respect of another private university, i.e. Chitkara University, a day before. Whether there is any connection between the two events and a deliberate attempt to create unrest in these institutions, shall also be specifically addressed,” the Bench directed in its detailed order.

Advertisement

The direction came after the petitioner – an LPU student – alleged: “Only a night earlier, similar claims that two girl students had gone missing or had died by suicide set off violence at Chitkara University, Rajpura, where the university and the police stated that no such incident had occurred. Such incidents of violence hurt the students of the university more than anyone else and moreover created an environment of terror in the university,” the petitioner had added.

The case will now come up on October 8. The Bench has already called upon the State of Punjab to file a status report clearly specifying as to whether any incident – as was reported on a social media platform – occurred.

Advertisement

The State has also been asked to specify: “Whether such an incident took place or not would be clarified. In the event such incident has occurred, what action has been taken, would be clarified. It would also be clarified that if such incident has not occurred, what action was taken for the social media post, to be deleted by the concerned intermediary. What followed thereafter would also be clarified in the status report to be filed by the Commissioner of Police concerned.

The petitioner was represented in the matter by senior advocate Gaurav Chopra, while Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain appeared for the Union of India. Senior advocate and Additional Advocate-General Chanchal K. Singla argued on the State’s behalf.

Among other things, the petitioner had pointed out that the university founder and chancellor, Ashok Kumar Mittal, was a sitting Member of the Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Punjab. “He left the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the State, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026, and the Assembly elections are due in early 2027.”