Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 13

A school teacher, Meenu, bravely fought off two motorcycle-borne chain snatchers on Peerkhana Road in Khanna.

After a snatcher pulled the teacher’s gold chain, she caught hold of one of them from his collar. Even though she was dragged on the road by the snatcher, Meenu didn’t give up and snatcher had to flee without the gold chain.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras.

Meenu

Meenu said yesterday she was heading home with her child on an Activa. The moment she stopped outside her house, two bike-borne snatchers pounced on her and snatched her gold chain.

“Although I fell off the scooter, I managed to catch hold one of the snatchers riding pillion. Snatchers didn’t stop bike and continued to drag me on the road. I pulled down one snatcher to the ground and fought with him. He dropped my gold chain and fled with his aide,” Meenu said.

She added that listening to the noise, locality residents also gathered and some gave a chase to nab the snatchers as well.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras of the locality.

The woman had not lodged any police complaint regarding the matter.