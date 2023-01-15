Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chandigarh, January 15
Scores of people joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from Khalsa College Ground in Jalandhar on Sunday after it was suspended for 24 hours due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary.
Bai Balkaur Singh joined #BharatJodoYatraPunjab.#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/iKGNKANPYl— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) January 15, 2023
As the march resumed around 3 pm, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh walked with Gandhi for some distance.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May last year.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted a video of Balkaur Singh joining Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Santokh Chaudhary at the cremation ground in Jalandhar’s Dhaliwal village, the native place of the late Congress MP.
