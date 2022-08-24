Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father reveals plans on candle light march in Mansa on Thursday

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 24

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has uploaded a video on his Instagram handle to inform people about change in venue of candle March proposed in Mansa on August 25.

Singh told in his video message that the march will take place in Outer Anaz Mandi instead of earlier decided venue of Inner Anaz Mandi.

The decision has been taken in the wake of traffic and parking problem.

