Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father reveals plans on candle light march in Mansa on Thursday

Chandigarh, August 24
Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has uploaded a video on his Instagram handle to inform people about change in venue of candle March proposed in Mansa on August 25.
View this post on Instagram
Singh told in his video message that the march will take place in Outer Anaz Mandi instead of earlier decided venue of Inner Anaz Mandi.
The decision has been taken in the wake of traffic and parking problem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lashkar terrorist captured at LoC, was given Rs 30,000 to attack Indian post by Pak Colonel
Tabarak Hussain was apprehended after being shot at by sentr...
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly as BJP stages walkout
Takes aim at BJP’s current leadership, highlighting contrast...
Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back
AAP leader claims Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati an...
Ashok Gehlot plays down reports of being frontrunner for Cong top post; says will persuade Rahul to take over reins
If Rahul Gandhi does not become the president, many people w...