Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

Punjab Government on Saturday reshuffled 33 police officials at the state and district level



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh while addressing a gathering at his residence said his faith in justice has restored a bit after Punjab Government made some key transfers and posting in police department.

He also said he had been seeking time from DGP and will probably get an appointment in a day or two.

Balkaur also said he would try to meet NIA officers as well.

Hailing Sidhu supporters for their love and support over last six month, Balkaur said people generally don’t have time to visit houses of others but their perpetual visit to his house shows Sidhu was son of them as well.

He said Sidhu’s 295 song made him a public property.

He also said he has been knocking every door seeking justice for his son.

Facing flak for its “failure” to prevent and detect crime, the Punjab Government on Saturday reshuffled 33 police officials at the state and district level. In the reshuffle, it posted new heads of the Bureau of Investigation, the Prisons Department and the Special Task Force against Drugs, and changed the Inspector-General of the sensitive Law and Order wing.

The government also replaced seven SSPs, including Deepak Toora from Mansa. The Mansa police were under fire for the escape of an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder from the CIA custody and the involvement of the CIA in-charge in the incident.

Besides, in another crackdown on promotion of gun culture, Punjab government imposed ban on songs promotingviolence and public display of firearms.

The state government also ordered a review of arm licenses within the next three months, according to an official order. Direction were also issued for registration of an FIR against those who indulge in hate speech against any community

After two back-to-back murders, that of a Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar and of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower-cum-sacrilege accused in Faridkot, Punjab Government was under pressure over deteriorating law and order.

