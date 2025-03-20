DT
Watching situation, say Haryana officials

Watching situation, say Haryana officials

After the Punjab Police crackdown at Shambhu, senior Ambala officials reached the Haryana side of the border to keep a watch on the developing situation on Wednesday evening. While a large number of security personnel are already deployed at the...
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 06:22 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Tribune photo
After the Punjab Police crackdown at Shambhu, senior Ambala officials reached the Haryana side of the border to keep a watch on the developing situation on Wednesday evening.

While a large number of security personnel are already deployed at the Shambhu border, additional personnel were sent there to maintain law and order.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer said, “Action has been taken by the Punjab Police and we are also monitoring the situation. Officials are at the Shambhu border... after assessing the situation on Thursday, further decision will be taken. The situation is peaceful here.”

