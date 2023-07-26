Water cannons used to disperse AAP protesters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Water cannons were used and many AAP leaders roughed up by the Chandigarh Police near the MLA Hostel when the party’s Punjab unit was holding a protest against the Centre for its alleged silence on Manipur violence.

Hundreds of party workers from the state, including AAP ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers, took part in the protest led by their working president Budh Ram.

As the protestors tried to break the police barricades at the main gate of the MLA hostel complex, the posse of policemen stationed there thwarted their attempt by firing water cannons. They wanted to march towards the Governor House.

#Manipur