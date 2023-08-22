Water enters two Baupur schools in Sultanpur Lodhi

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, August 21
Government Primary School and Government High School at the Baupur island in Sultanpur Lodhi have been submerged. The island consists of 12 villages with a population of over 3,000 and these two schools are situated in one complex at Baupur Jadid village. These are the most-affected schools of Kapurthala district.
There is a strength of 65 students in GPS, Baupur Jadid, while around 50 students are enrolled in the high school. As per information, computers, printers, headphones, important record of the school, furniture, ration for mid-day meal and things donated for the schools and students got damaged. The floors have sunk and toilets have got damaged.
Amandeep Singh, teacher, said he had been giving his services in the school since several years now. “The school is like my home and I wanted to visit the school despite this condition. Looking at the situation, it seems that it will take some time for the water to recede, but we really want the situation to become normal soon so that the students do not suffer the academic loss,” he said.
