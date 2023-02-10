Water-stressed blocks in 20 dists of Punjab, says MoS Tudu

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, February 9

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu today said as many as 20 out of 23 districts in Punjab have water-stressed blocks. He was replying to a question posed by SAD MP Sukhbir Singh Badal during the Lok Sabha session.

The MoS said 256 districts in various states had water-stressed blocks.

Sukhbir told that more than 80 per cent of groundwater blocks in Punjab had dried up “in a bid to provide foodgrain to the rest of the country” and asked about the proposals that the Centre was working on to address the issue of saving water for future needs.

Tudu said as per the assessment of groundwater resources by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and the state government in 2022, out of 153 blocks in the state, as any as 117 were over exploited, four critical and 15 semi-critical. He added that only 17 blocks had been categorised as safe.

The assessment report showed that the annual ground water extraction for all uses in the state was 28.02 billion cubic metres (BCM) and of this 26.69 BCM was utilised only for irrigation purpose.

The minister said the Centre was working on a master plan to recharge groundwater on the basis of a report prepared by the CGWB. He added that Punjab has 11 lakh rainwater harvesting and artificial recharge structures to harness 1,200 million cubic metres of rainwater.

Besides setting up the Directorate of Ground Water Management, the Punjab Government has also engaged Israel-based firm, Mekorot, to finalise water conservation.

“Farmers growing horticultural crops, especially, in kandi area are being tapped for 100 per cent coverage of micro irrigation,” the MoS said, adding that under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, they would rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

