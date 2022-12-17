Water Supply Dept owes Rs 18 cr to power utility

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 16

The Water Supply and Sanitation Department has not cleared pending electricity bills running into crores of rupees. Officials of the PSPCL maintained that several reminders and notices had been served on the department, but the outstanding amount had not been cleared till now.

The data procured from the PSPCL, Bathinda range, revealed that the department had an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 18 crore. The bill was mostly of waterworks that supply water to residential areas in villages.

Talking to The Tribune, Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Punnerdeep Singh Brar, said, “Unlike many other defaulters, the Water Supply Department comes under essential services. So, we cannot disconnect electricity meters. However, after directions from the state government, we have started installing pre-paid electricity meters so that payment for the usage can be received in advance. The defaulter has not made even a single payment this year.”

