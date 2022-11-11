Water supply, sanitation workers protest, want services regularised

Tribune News Service

Sangrur/Muktsar/Ropar, November 10

Contractual employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department today protested across the state. They have been demanding the regularisation of their services and assembled near various water tanks. They halted the protest and postponed it after their meeting with the government was fixed.

Varinder Singh Momi, a leader of the Water Supply and Sanitation Contract Workers Union, said, “We have postponed our protest after a meeting with Punjab Government officials was fixed for November 16.”

In Ropar, the protesters climbed atop water tanks at three different places. They alleged that CM Bhagwant Mann had promised regularisation of their jobs before the Punjab Assembly polls, but had taken no action till now, while he continued to make such promises at rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

A protester said the employees had been suffering for a long time as they received a meagre amount between Rs 7,500 and Rs 11,000 for rendering their services.

Meanwhile in Muktsar, some protesters tried to climb atop the water tank but were stopped by the police. Later, they lodged the protest from the staircase of the water tank. Besides regularisation, they have been demanding timely disbursal of their salaries and other arrears.

