Water supply, sanitation workers protest, want services regularised

Sangrur/Muktsar/Ropar, November 10
Contractual employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department today protested across the state. They have been demanding the regularisation of their services and assembled near various water tanks. They halted the protest and postponed it after their meeting with the government was fixed.
Varinder Singh Momi, a leader of the Water Supply and Sanitation Contract Workers Union, said, “We have postponed our protest after a meeting with Punjab Government officials was fixed for November 16.”
In Ropar, the protesters climbed atop water tanks at three different places. They alleged that CM Bhagwant Mann had promised regularisation of their jobs before the Punjab Assembly polls, but had taken no action till now, while he continued to make such promises at rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
A protester said the employees had been suffering for a long time as they received a meagre amount between Rs 7,500 and Rs 11,000 for rendering their services.
Meanwhile in Muktsar, some protesters tried to climb atop the water tank but were stopped by the police. Later, they lodged the protest from the staircase of the water tank. Besides regularisation, they have been demanding timely disbursal of their salaries and other arrears.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...